Buccaneers vs. Bengals: How to watch, game notes, picks, odds and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 4:25 PM ET

TV CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Cincinnati SiriusXM 111 or 382 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY leads NFL in completions (381) & ranks 4th in pass yards (3,585) in 2022. Leads NFL with 7 games of 30+ completions & aims for his 3rd in row with 30+ completions. Has 250+ pass yards in 6 of his past 7. Has 17 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 105.4 rating in 8 career starts vs. Cin.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE ranks 4th among RBs with 55 receptions this season. Has 904 scrimmage yards (524 rush, 380 rec.) in 2022 & needs 96 scrimmage yards for his 4th career 1,000-yard season. Had 145 scrimmage yards (131 rush, 14 rec.) in his only career game vs. Cin. (10/20/19 w/ Jax.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE (rookie) aims for his 5th in row with 65+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS has 5+ catches in 3 of his past 4 home games & aims for his 3rd home game in row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 179 yards & rec. TD in last meeting.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 5 catches for 54 yards last week & has 5+ catches in 10 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. Aims for his 12th home game in row with 6+ receptions.

• WR JULIO JONES had season-high 5 receptions last week. Had 9 catches for 173 yards in his last game vs. Cin. (9/30/18 w/ Atl.).

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 18th-career FR last week. Has 95 tackles & needs 5 tackles for his 9th-career 100+ tackle season. Aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has 5+ tackles in 12 of his 13 games this season. Needs 1 tackle for 3rd-straight 100+ tackle season.

• DT VITA VEA has career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.

• LB CARL NASSIB aims for his 4th in row with TFL.

Bengals Notes

• QB JOE BURROW aims for 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 5th in row on road with 90+ rating. Has 17 TDs (15 pass, 2 rush) vs. 4 INTs with 100.9 rating in 7 road starts this season. Is 3-0 with 10 TDs (7 pass, 3 rush) vs. 0 INTs & 126.9 rating in 3 starts vs. NFC South in 2022.

• RB JOE MIXON rushed for 96 yards last week. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 2 of past 3. Had 138 scrimmage yards (123 rush, 15 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in last meeting. Has 9 TDs (7 rush, 2 rec.) in 5 career games vs. NFC South.

• RB SAMAJE PERINE had rush TD in Week 14 & has rush TD in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 80+ scrimmage yards & TD.

• WR JA’MARR CHASE led team with 10 catches for 119 yards & TD last week, his 8thcareer game with 100+ rec. yards & TD catch, tied with A.J. Brown & John Jefferson for 3rd-most by player in 1st 2 seasons in SB era. Aims for his 6th in row with 7+ catches & 5th in row with 95+ rec. yards. Has TD catch in 3 of his past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC South with 125+ rec. yards & 2+ rec. TDs.

• WR TEE HIGGINS aims for his 3rd in row on road with 100+ rec. yards.

• WR TYLER BOYD had 9 catches for 138 yards & TD in last meeting.

• DE TREY HENDRICKSON has sack in each of his past 2 games vs. TB.

• DE SAM HUBBARD aims for his 4th in row overall with sack & 5th in row on road with TFL. Had sack & PD in last meeting.

• LB LOGAN WILSON had career-high 17 tackles last week. Has TFL in 2 of past 3.

• S JESSIE BATES had season-best 2 PD & 3rd INT of season in Week 14. Had 2 PD & 21-yard INT-TD in last meeting & only career INT-TD.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Buccaneers lead all-time series, 7-5

STREAKS Bengals have won past 2

LAST GAME 10/28/18: Buccaneers 34 at Bengals 37

LAST GAME AT SITE 11/30/14: Bengals 14, Buccaneers 13

