Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers look to bounce back against visiting Bengals

We have reached week 15 in the NFL and it is time for another new edition of Downey and Martez. After discussing a thrilling win last week, Trey Downey and Len Martez are left discussing an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 6-7.

Even though Len told Trey he didn’t think the Bucs had a chance to win last week, Trey starts the podcast by asking Len if he thought it would be that bad. The guys then move on to discussing the nugget that dropped that quarterback Tom Brady holds meetings with the skill players on Saturday nights where he tweaks the game-plan. Trey focuses on the weirdest part being that these tweaks aren’t cleared with the coaching staff and that Head Coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich find out about them on gameday.

The guys then turn their discussion to the coaching staff and have a disagreement in terms of what will save their jobs and have them back with the team next year. With the loss, the guys had to tackle the fact that the division title isn’t a sure thing and discuss whether the Carolina Panthers or the Atlanta Falcons are a bigger threat right now.

The guys close the podcast by previewing Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and debating which injured player who might return would be the biggest shot in the arm for Tampa Bay.

