Devin White: ‘I need to execute at a high level’

A lot was made earlier this season about the way Devin White was playing. He went from Defensive Player of the Month for September to being heavily criticized for his effort on the field. That was something new from Bucs fans and media. White’s decision making or coverage had been questioned, but never his effort. He was always the high energy, motivating piece in the middle of the Bucs defense.

When the media had a chance to ask him about it, he told them he needed to find the love of the game again. That he needed to not take what he does for granted. So how exactly did he do just that before bouncing back into the player that has become one of the fan-favorites on the team?

I spoke with Devin White and asked what helped him turn things around and get him back on the road to being the player he knows he can be. White said;

“I just feel like at a point in the season, I had a lot of off the field things going on that was really hindering me from being so dialed in like I normally am from football. Literally I had to wake up and realize, like, ‘don’t mess up on this great opportunity ahead of you. Getting to go play with your brothers on Sundays because you got other things going on. You handle those things when you leave, but when you’re dialed in you need to be all the way dialed in.’ Obviously, when I’m playing football, I got a job to do and I need to execute at a high level. I just had to snap back into reality and make sure that I was doing right by myself and putting myself in the best position to be successful. Once I did that, I was able to just get back to being who I am, loving the game of football, playing with a lot of energy, having fun. Just getting back to being myself.”

No question White has done just that over the course of the last few weeks and although the Bucs are struggling as a team, White has returned to being the reliable leader the Bucs and their fans look to for a spark.

