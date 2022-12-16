Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Final Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals head into their week 15 matchup with major injury issues on both sides. A total of seven players have been ruled out for the game, and numerous others have been designated as questionable/game-time decisions.

The Buccaneers have ruled out defensive linemen Vita Vea (calf), Genard Avery (abdomen), and Carl Nassib (pectoral) for Sunday’s contest. Cornerback Jamel Dean will also miss this game with a toe injury sustained last week. The Bucs will be extremely thin at the outside linebacker position, with Anthony Nelson being the only player to be completely healthy in that group.

Fortunately for the Bucs, outside linebacker Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (hip) was able to practice on Friday and is questionable for the game. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), and safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) were both able to practice fully on Friday and look likely to play on Sunday. Receiver Julio Jones (knee), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were all limited participants in practice on Friday and are questionable for Sunday. They will all be game-time decisions according to head coach Todd Bowles.

The Bengals have ruled out defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) for Sunday’s matchup. Cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb) is listed as doubtful, but did not practice all week, so he seems unlikely to play. Three receivers, Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring), and Trent Taylor (hamstring) are listed as questionable, but did practice in limited capacity all week.

Game time is set for 4:25 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS. You can view the full injury report below.