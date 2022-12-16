Buccaneers vs. Bengals: Predictions and staff picks for Week 15

The Buccaneers are 6-7 heading into Week 15 following a loss in San Francisco last week. Tampa Bay is at home this week to play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. Below are predictions and staff picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 15.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: The offensive blackhole gets bigger

Last week I tried to be the glass is half full kind of guy with saying the Bucs will score over 30 points in an attempt to be positive for once this season. Clearly that wasn’t the case, or even remotely close to it. It’s time to accept who and what this team is, and that is a bad one with an even worse offense. This week the Buccaneers once again face a tough defense in the Bengals. Cincy is tops in the league in completion percentage given up to an opposing quarterback and fewest touchdown passes given up but are one of the worst in the league in getting to the quarterback. On Sunday, the Bengals will continue to make Tom Brady and the offense miserable as they sack Brady four times, and limit the Tampa Bay offense to under 300 total yards.

James Yarcho: Godwin Gets The Offense Moving

The Cincinnati Bengals are an incredible team right now and are definitely the better team heading into this weekend. However, one of their lone weaknesses is starting cornerback Eli Apple. I get the feeling Apple will be the guy lining up against Chris Godwin most of the day and as we’ve seen over the last few weeks, Godwin is Tom Brady’s go-to guy. Look for Brady and Godwin to exploit that matchup all day long, leading to a career high in receptions for Godwin in a single game. He just set a personal best last season with fifteen receptions against the Atlanta Falcons. He surpasses that this week and gets into the end zone - and doesn’t have it called back for holding.

Will Walsh: 6-8?

The Buccaneers looked hapless last week against the Brock Purdy-led 49ers and this week its Joe Burrow. The Bengals come in riding high with a win streak that dates back more than a month and a second tough game in a row spells trouble for Tampa. Jamar Chase goes for 200 yards against predominantly backups and Burrow throws for 450 in an ugly game for Bucs fans

Chris Weingarten: Welcome to the Jungle

This is a classic matchup of “contender” versus “pretender.” The Cincinnati Bengals are playing great football at the moment, as they look to make a return trip the Super Bowl. Quarterback Joe Burrow is establishing himself as one of the best players in the NFL, and the Bengals defense ranks as a top-10 unit in the league. On Sunday, the Bengals will show their championship mettle, as Burrow throws for two touchdowns, and the defense stimies the Buccaneers in a 30-13 victory.

Week 15 Staff Picks