SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the Buccaneers nearly nonexistent

Losses will completely destroy morale and for the fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this is what is happening right before our eyes.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a drop in confidence from the fans following last week’s loss in San Francisco In the latest Reacts results, only 5-percent — FIVE! — are confident in the team’s direction.

That is the lowest it has been in the Tom Brady era.

But even with that there is still some kind of positivity amongst fans. We asked the fans if they think they can reach the playoffs. 59-percent of them feel they will.

One could argue that they will get there by default, meaning the NFC South is a bad a division as there is this season. At 6-7 and miraculously sitting atop the South thanks to everyone playing worse than they are, Tampa Bay can be granted a spot in the playoffs if they end the season as division winners. IF...

However, once they’re in, can they get another ring under Brady?

Next up for the Buccaneers is the Bengals inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. If they hope to shift fan confidence as the season winds down, this is a good weekend to do so by showing them they can defeat a red hot team at home.

