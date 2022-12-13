Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Buccaneers Reacts Survey: Week 15 By Kyle Thele Dec 13, 2022, 4:37pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Buccaneers Reacts Survey: Week 15 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/UXS1RI/">Please take our survey</a> More From Bucs Nation Patriots at Cardinals: NFL Week 14 picks and open thread for ‘Monday Night Football’ Buccaneers must consider a left tackle swap Yarcho’s Pick Six: That Was Purdy Bad NFL Week 15 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Bengals Week 14 Game Analysis: 49ers crush Bucs 35-7 Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the 49ers Loading comments...
Loading comments...