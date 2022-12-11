NFL Week 15 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Bengals

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals next week at home at Raymond James Stadium. With their 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers now in the rear view mirror, oddsmakers have formulated early odds for Tampa Bay’s Week 15 matchup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point underdog against the Bengals.

Point spread: Bucs +3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bucs +100, Bengals -120

The Buccaneers’ new motto must be to continue taking steps backwards offensively. This team can’t find a rhythm on offense and don’t seem to have a true identity all of sudden, 13 games into their season. That is is a sad truth so being a three-point underdog is generous.

On the other side of the field, Cincinnati is sitting pretty in their division and in the AFC playoff race with a 9-4 record. Winners of their last five consecutive games, the Bengals will be rolling into Raymond James with the intent to steamroll the Bucs and continue their positive momentum.

The game between the Bucs and Bengals is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET Sunday.