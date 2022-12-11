Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the 49ers

- Tom Brady found Russell Gage Jr. for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking his 100th touchdown pass with Tampa Bay. Brady became the second player in franchise history with 100-or-more passing touchdowns for Tampa Bay, joining Jameis Winston (121). He also became just the fifth player in NFL history to throw 100-plus passing touchdowns for multiple teams.

PLAYERS WITH 100+ PASSING TOUCHDOWNS FOR MULTIPLE TEAMS

Tom Brady New England (541) Tampa Bay (100)

Peyton Manning Indianapolis (399) Denver (140)

Carson Palmer Cincinnati (154) Arizona (105)

Fran Tarkenton Minnesota (239) New York Giants (103)

Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams (102) Arizona (100)

- Brady threw his 100th touchdown pass with Tampa Bay in his 46th game for the Buccaneers, making him the second-fastest player in league history to 100 touchdown passes for a team other than the team he played his first game with, trailing only Peyton Manning (35 games with Denver).

- With 253 yards passing in the game, Brady tied Josh Freeman (13,534) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.

PASSING YARDS LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Yards

1. Jameis Winston (2015-2019) 19,737

2. Vinny Testaverde (1987-92) 14,820

3t. Tom Brady (2020-Present) 13,534

3t. Josh Freeman (2009-13) 13,534

5. Trent Dilfer (1994-99) 12,969

- Rachaad White led the team with 71 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 56 yards and adding 21 more in the passing game on five receptions. White leads all rookie running backs in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (242) this season.

ROOKIE RB RECEPTION LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s Late Afternoon Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec.

1. Rachaad White (TB) 40

2. Dameon Pierce (HOU) 30

3t. Breece Hall (NYJ) 19

3t. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) 19

5. James Cook (BUF) 16

ROOKIE RB RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s Late Afternoon Games

Rank Player (Team) Yards

1. Rachaad White (TB) 242

2. Breece Hall (NYJ) 218

3. Dameon Pierce (HOU) 165

4. James Cook (BUF) 160

5. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) 116

- The Buccaneers offensive line held its opponent without a sack for the third time this season, tying for the fifth-most such games in the NFL this season. Dating back to 2020, Tampa Bay has put forth 14 performances in which the team did not allow a sack – the most such games in the NFL during that span.

MOST GAMES WITHOUT ALLOWING A SACK – SINCE 2020

Through Sunday’s Late Afternoon Games

Rank Team Games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

2. Kansas City Chiefs 10

3t. Buffalo Bills 9

3t. Detroit Lions 9

3t. San Francisco 49ers 9

- Tampa Bay’s 55 pass attempts were its most in a game without allowing a sack since 9/21/2008 (67 attempts, including OT), and its most in a non-overtime game since 11/16/1980 at Minnesota (56 attempts).

- In the second quarter, Anthony Nelson forced a fumble on Deebo Samuel, which was recovered by Lavonte David. The forced fumble was the second of Nelson’s career, while the fumble recovery extended David’s franchise record to 18.

FUMBLE RECOVERY LEADERS – SINCE 2012

Through Sunday’s Late Afternoon Games

Rank Player (Team) FR

1. Lavonte David (TB) 18

2. J.J. Watt (ARI) 15

3t. Fletcher Cox (PHI) 13

3t. Justin Houston (BAL) 13

5t. Chandler Jones (LV) 12

5t. Khalil Mack (LAC) 12

5t. Julius Peppers 12

- In his first career game handling return duties, Deven Thompkins returned the opening kickoff of the second half 54 yards – the longest kick return by a Tampa Bay player since Arrelious Benn’s 55-yard kickoff return vs. the New York Giants on 9/16/2012.

- Mike Evans started his 133rd career game, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch (132) for the seventh-most in team history.

- William Gholston appeared in his 149th career game, surpassing Shelton Quarles (148) for the ninth-most games played in team history.