Bucs vs. 49ers: How to watch, TV schedule, staff picks and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 4:25 PM ET

TV FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 133 or 382 and the SXM App

San Francisco SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 281 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT in Week 13. Aims for his 4th in row with 2+ TD passes. Leads NFC with 3,332 pass yards in 2022. Has 949 pass yards (316.3 per game) & 8 TDs (7 pass, 1 rush) in 3 career starts vs. SF, incl. 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 114.6 rating in his last start at SF (11/20/16 w/ NE).

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 6 catches & 81 scrimmage yards (49 rush, 32 rec.) last week. Ranks 5th among RBs in receptions (49) & rec. yards (347) in 2022. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 6 of his past 7 on road.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE (rookie) had 6 catches & 1st-career rec. TD in Week 13. Aims for his 3rd in row with 6+ catches & 4th in row with 65+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 59 rec. yards last week. Had 8 catches for 96 yards & 2 rec. TDs in last road meeting. Has 95+ rec. yards in 2 of his 3 career games vs. SF.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN led team with 8 catches for 63 yards last week. Had rec. TD in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row on road & 10th in row overall with 6+ receptions.

• WR JULIO JONES had 13 catches for 134 yards & 2 rec. TDs in his last game at SF (12/15/19 w/ Atl.) & aims for his 3rd in row at SF with 10+ catches & 130+ rec. yards.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 12 tackles, 2 TFL & sack in Week 13, his 28th-career sack. Has FF in 2 of his 3 career games vs. SF. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. SF with TFL & 4th in row vs. SF with 7+ tackles. Has 5+ tackles in 17 straight road games.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has PD in 4 of 5 road games this season. Is 1 of 2 (Bobby Wagner) with 90+ tackles (94) & 5+ sacks (5.5) in 2022.

• DT VITA VEA aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS aims for his 6th in row on road with PD.

49ers Notes

• QB BROCK PURDY (rookie) completed 25 of 37 atts. (67.6 pct.) for 210 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 88.8 rating last. Can make 1st career start in Week 14.

• RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY had 8 catches, 146 scrimmage yards (80 rec, 66 rush) & TD catch last week & became 6th player ever with 20+ rush TDs (34) & 20+ rec. TDs (20) in 1st 6 seasons. Has 7 TDs (5 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 5 vs. TB & aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 2+ TDs. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in each of his 7 career games vs. TB. Leads active players with 112.3 scrimmage yards per game.

• TE GEORGE KITTLE had 8 catches for 54 yards in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 6+ receptions.

• WR DEEBO SAMUEL has 3rd-career 50-catch season (50) & is 1 of 3 (Austin Ekeler & Christian McCaffrey) with 500+ rec. yards (569) & 200+ rush yards (207) in 2022.

• WR BRANDON AIYUK has 5+ catches in 6 of his past 7 games & aims for his 5th in row at home with 5+ receptions.

• DL NICK BOSA tied his career high with 3 sacks & had 1st FF of season last week. Leads NFL with 14.5 sacks. Can become 5th player since 2000 with 15+ sacks in consecutive seasons & 5th player since 1982 with 15+ sacks in 2 of 1st 4 seasons.

• LB FRED WARNER had 1st INT of season last week. Has career-high 10 PD in 2022, most among LBs. Had 9 tackles, FF & PD in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 7+ tackles & PD.

• LB DRE GREENLAW had 1st-career FR-TD last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with FR, 4th in row with PD & 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

• DB JIMMIE WARD had 2nd INT of season last week & aims for his 4th in row with PD.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER 49ers lead all-time series, 18-6

STREAKS Buccaneers have won 2 of last 3

LAST GAME 9/8/19: 49ers 31 at Buccaneers 17

LAST GAME AT SITE 10/23/16: Buccaneers 34, 49ers 17

Week 14 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 37.5. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and 49ers.