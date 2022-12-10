Bucs Nation Podcast: Two Brady touchdowns bring Buccaneers back from the dead

Is it time to drink some pewter and red kool-aid once again? Trey Downey and Len Martez tackle that very question on a brand new edition of the Downey and Martez podcast.

Trey starts the podcast by asking Len where the success that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on the final two drives was for the majority of the game. Len focuses on one thing, unimaginative play-calling. Trey then asks Len about offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s lackluster response to questions about fixing the offense.

Trey also asks Len how much of left tackle Donovan Smith’s struggles can be pinned on who has played next to him this year. While Trey says that quarterback Tom Brady turned into “That Dude” in the final minutes, there is one aspect of the future hall of famer’s play that is worrying him.

The guys then move on to the upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. While Trey points out that it could be a huge game for the Bucs in terms of playoff seeding Len explains why he doesn’t think the result will be different than what he expected before the injury to quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo.

The guys close the show by making predictions on who they think will win the Heisman Trophy.

