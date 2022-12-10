Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 14 matchup against the 49ers

The Buccaneers rebounded in a HUGE way in week 13, scoring themselves a close win against the New Orleans Saints meaning they have swept the saints for the first time since 2007.

The Bucs will now face the very talented San Francisco 49ers who have a studded offense in Christian McCaffery and Debo Samuel, as well as defensive player of the year candidate Nick Bosa on the defensive side of the ball so either way you look at it this will be a tough matchup for the team.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 14 matchup.

Buccaneers RT Josh Wells

Bucs veteran tackle Josh Wells finds himself in a very difficult matchup for the second week in a row for the upcoming game vs the 49ers. Last week it was Cam Jordan, this week it is Nick Bosa and how wells holds up could be a big determining factor as to how well the Bucs offense will be able to do in this game.

Wells has had some very up and down moments throughout his time with the Bucs in previous seasons, but the coaching staff trusts Wells and they have a lot of confidence in him as their replacement tackle while usual starter Tristan Wirfs recovers from an ankle/knee injury for the next couple of weeks. Whether or not the Bucs decide to have Wells go one on one with Nick Bose throughout the matchup, or give him some help in the form of Cade Otton, or Ko Kieft as an extra blocker, could help determine how well the Bucs are about to protect Tom Brady throughout the game and help the offense get into a rhythm.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Wells is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 14?