Buccaneers vs Saints: Week 13 initial injury report

It’s not just their pride that is hurting - for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are plenty of players nursing some wounds and have started the week off by missing practice.

Mike Edwards (hamstring), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Vita Vea (foot), Cameron Brate (illness), and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were all held out of practice Thursday. Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks following his injury in Cleveland, but the rest is up in the air right now.

Some progress from Russell Gage (hamstring) and Leonard Fournette (hip) to start things off as Gage was a limited participant after missing numerous games and Fournette seems to be close to returning as he was a full participant.

The Saints have had their own injury issues as Cam Jordan just missed his first game last week and corner Marshon Lattimore has been out recently. Both were practicing on Thursday, Lattimore as a limited participant.

The Saints were without tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion), defensive tackle Malcom Roach (illness), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (illness), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), wide receiver Kevin White (illness), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) at practice on Thursday, though it’s too early to tell who will be ready to roll come Monday.

You can see the full injury report below;

