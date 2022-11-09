Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Initial injury report

For one of the few times so far this season, the Buccaneers don’t have as long of an injury report as their upcoming opponent. However, they had way more players not participating on Wednesday than the Seattle Seahawks.

The bright spot, obviously, is that Antoine Winfield Jr. was a full participant as he continues to work his way out of concussion protocol and hopes to take the field in Munich against the Seahawks.

Julio Jones (knee/rest), Russell Gage (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot), Shaq Mason (personal/ankle), and J.J. Russell (hamstring) all sat out of practice on Wednesday. Mason seems that he’ll be able to play as he is listed as “personal” but the two names to really keep an eye on are Julio Jones and Luke Goedeke. Jones seemed to tweak something against the Rams when he slipped while making a cut in the second half. He did return to the field after limping off, but it’s worth monitoring considering how much time he’s missed this season.

As for Goedeke, he was replaced by Nick Leverett against the Carolina Panthers and Leverett has done a decent job as the starter in Goedeke’s absence. If Goedeke returns, it’s unclear if he will get his job back, if he’s lost his job, or if Bowles will go back to alternating guards throughout the game.

Mike Evans, who suffered what appeared to be a rib injury against the Rams, was a limited participant with rib and ankle injuries. Given that he was limited, it’s a good sign he’ll play on Sunday barring a setback of some sort.

For the Seahawks, they had Poona Ford (illness), Al Woods (illness), and Cullen Gillaspia (knee) listed as “did not participate” while having eleven other players listed as full or limited participants.

The Bucs and Seahawks kickoff in Munich, Germany on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. You can view the full injury report below.

