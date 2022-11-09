Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9. Camarda is the first rookie punter in team history to win Special Teams Player of the Week accolades and the fifth Buccaneers punter overall to claim the award.

In a 16-13 win over the Rams in Week 9, Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, recording 59.5 yards per punt. Among punters with six-or-more punts in a game, Camarda’s 59.5 gross average was tied for the highest mark in NFL history and his 54.2 net average was the third-highest mark in NFL history. Both his gross average and his net average ranked as the highest by any punter with four-or-more punts in a game this season.

Camarda’s afternoon was highlighted by a 74-yard punt, which is tied for the longest punt in Buccaneers franchise history and tied for the third-longest punt in the NFL this season. His four punts pinned inside the 20-yard line were the most by any player in Week 9. Among teams with three-or-more punts in Week 9, Tampa Bay’s average opponent starting field position of the 15.8-yard line was the deepest in the NFL. The Georgia product has nine punts of 60-or-more yards this season, which are already the most by any player in a single season in Tampa Bay’s franchise history.

He is the first Buccaneers rookie to win a Player of the Week award since 2016.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)