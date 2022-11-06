NFL Week 10 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Coming off of their 16-13 win over the Rams Sunday, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 1-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -120, Seahawks +100

The Seahawks have been a nice surprise in the NFL this season, playing good football to the tune of a 6-3 record after beating the NFC West rival Cardinals Sunday. Seattle is playing well behind the arm of quarterback Geno Smith which many weren’t expecting after the team traded then franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

For the Bucs, they finally pieced together some decent football in the final quarter of Sunday’s game against Los Angeles to get the win. However, Tampa Bay will need to kick it up a notch when they head to Munich for this one as Seattle has no problems putting points up on the board when they have to.

The game between the Bucs and Seahawks is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET Sunday from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.