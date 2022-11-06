Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Week 9 Inactives

For the second week in a row, the Bucs will be without a key member of their secondary as Antoine Winfield Jr. will be inactive due to a concussion suffered against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. The Bucs will also be without wide receiver Russell Gage again this week as he deals with a hamstring issue.

The Bucs will also have to figure out their pass rush as they will be without Shaquil Barrett for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn achilles last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopefully, the defensive line gets a boost thanks to the return of Akiem Hicks who has been dealing with a foot injury but will make his return today against the Rams. Guard Luke Goedeke will miss again this week, opening the door once again for Nick Leverett to get the start and secure his long term hold on the starting job.

Look for more involvement from rookie tight end Cade Otton as Cam Brate is still dealing with a neck sprain. Otton leads the team in receptions and yards among tight ends and seems to be gaining the trust of Tom Brady more by the week

For the Rams, they’re excited to have Cooper Kupp playing today after he suffered an ankle injury late in their lost last week to the San Francisco 49ers and they’ll also have running back Cam Akers back after a tumultuous few weeks where the Rams were reported to be trying to trade him while Akers expressed his desire to leave the team.

Here are your inactive players for the Bucs and Rams in what is widely considered a must win game for both sides in order to keep their season alive;

Rams inactives vs Bucs this week: Tutu Atwell, Bryce Perkins, Terrell Burgess, Shaun Jolly, Lance McCutcheon, Kendall Blanton, Bobby Brown — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) November 6, 2022

The Bucs and Rams kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS with the top crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo doing the play-by-play.