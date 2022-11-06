Buccaneers vs. Rams: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 4:25 PM ET

TV CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

L.A. Rams SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY has 99,836 career pass yards, incl. postseason, & needs 164 pass yards to become 1st player ever with 100,000 career pass yards. Passed for 325 yards last week, his 111th career 300-yard game, 2nd-most all-time. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 300+ pass yards. Had 329 pass yards in 2021 NFC-D & 432 pass yards & 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) in Week 3 vs. LAR last season.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 2nd rush TD of season last week. Aims for his 4th in row at home with TD. Had 9 catches, 107 scrimmage yards (56 rec., 51 rush) & 2 rush TDs in 2021 NFC-D vs. LAR. Had rush TD in last home meeting.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 123 rec. yards last week, his 32nd career game with 100+ rec. yards. Aims for his 5th in row at home with 80+ rec. yards. Had 8 catches for 119 yards & rec. TD in 2021 NFC-D & 8 catches for 106 yards in Week 3 vs. LAR last season. Has 701 rec. yards (100.1 per game) in 7 career games vs. LAR.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN has 6+ receptions in 8 of his past 9 & aims for his 6th in row with 6+ catches. Has 299 rec. yards (99.7) & 4 TDs (3 rec., 1 rush) in 3 career games vs. LAR & aims for his 4th in row vs. LAR with TD.

• WR JULIO JONES had 1st rec. TD of season last week, his 62nd-career TD catch.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 11 tackles, TFL & FR in 2021 NFC-D vs. LAR. Has 11 TFL in 8 career reg. season games vs. Rams.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 10 tackles last week, his 3rd 10+ tackle game of 2022.

• DT VITA VEA had sack last week. Aims for his 3rd in row at home & 3rd in row overall with sack. Had sack in 2021 NFC-D vs. LAR.

• S MIKE EDWARDS aims for his 4th in row at home with 10+ tackles.

Rams Notes

• QB MATTHEW STAFFORD had 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs last week. Had 366 pass yards & 3 TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 121.2 rating in 2021 NFC-D & 343 pass yards & 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 134 rating in Week 3 vs. TB last season. Has 295+ pass yards in 5 of his 6 reg. season starts vs. TB.

• RB RONNIE RIVERS (rookie) had 36 scrimmage yards (21 rush, 15 rec.) last week.

• WR COOPER KUPP had 8 catches for 79 yards & 5th rec. TD of season last week. Has 64 receptions in 2022, 2nd-most by player in team’s 1st 7 games of season all-time. Has 38 catches (9.5 per game) for 545 rec. yards (136.3 per game) & 4 rec. TDs in 4 career games vs. TB, incl. playoffs. Aims for his 5th in row vs. TB, incl. playoffs, with 9+ catches & 95+ rec. yards. Has 6+ catches & 90+ rec. yards in 10 of his past 11 on road.

• WR ALLEN ROBINSON had 5 catches for 54 yards last week. Has 3 rec. TDs in 4 career games vs. TB.

• TE TYLER HIGBEE had TD catch in last reg. season meeting. Has 5+ catches in 3 of his past 4 on road. Aims for his 4th in row on road with 60+ rec. yards.

• DL AARON DONALD had TFL last week. Has 5.5 sacks, 11 TFL & 2 FFs in his past 5 on road & aims for his 6th in row on road with TFL. Had sack, 2 TFL & PD in 2021 NFC-D & sack, FF & PD in Week 3 vs. TB last season.

• LB BOBBY WAGNER has 11+ tackles & sack in 2 of his 3 career games vs. TB & aims for his 4th in row vs. TB with 9+ tackles.

• LB LEONARD FLOYD had 1st 2 sacks of season last week. Had sack in both 2021 NFC-D & Week 3 meeting vs. TB last season.

• CB JALEN RAMSEY had 2 PD & 6th-career FF last week.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Rams lead all-time series, 16-9

STREAKS Rams have won past 2

LAST GAME 9/26/21: Buccaneers 24 at Rams 34

LAST GAME AT SITE 11/23/20: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24

