SB Nation Reacts: A small bump in confidence from Buccaneers fans

Well, this was a nice surprise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 3-5 following their Week 8 loss on Thursday Night Football to the Baltimore Ravens. But who is to say that would have really plummeted the confidence ratings?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a bump up in confidence from the fans as 12-percent feel the team is headed in the right direction.

The previous week, only 9-percent of Bucs fans were confident in the team’s direction. Perhaps the matchup this week against the Rams is providing some kind of hope throughout the fanbase?

We’ll see how the team plays Sunday at home against Los Angeles. Only time will tell if confidence from the fans continues to grow.

