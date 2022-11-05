Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers regrouping begins with rematch against the Rams

Week 9 is already here in the NFL which means Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with another new edition of Downey & Martez.

The guys unfortunately start the show by discussing the Buccaneers loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Before getting to all of the negative from that football game Trey asks Len a simple question. Did the Bucs play better in that game than in their previous two losses to the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Once the one item of positive news gets out of the way, the guys move on to a discussion about linebacker Devin White, a player who has been under a microscope. The guys discuss White’s rough night, what seemed like a lack of effort and his decision to initially not speak to the media this week. Trey also poses the question to Len on whether White is still one of the best linebackers in the league.

Len then turns to what he perceives as a lack of leadership in the Bucs locker room and Trey brings up a defensive player that he’d like to see step up and be more vocal amidst the struggles. Trey and Len then touch on another rough offensive performance and wonder if it is still blasphemy to think that quarterback Tom Brady has finally crossed into the threshold of being old.

Len then tells you why he thinks we will see a lot of mediocre football against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The guys close the podcast by discussing Tampa’s decision to stand pat at the trade deadline and debate which trade around the league will have the biggest impact on the 2022 season.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Trey & Len on Twitter @TDExperience & @LMart810.