Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Final Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams released their final injury reports on Friday for Sunday’s late afternoon tilt at Raymond James. Four Buccaneer players have officially been ruled out of the game, most notably, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Only one Ram player, linebacker Jacob Hummel (hip) has been declared out.

Winfield Jr. will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion in week seven versus the Carolina Panthers. Also missing Sunday’s game are tight end Cameron Brate (neck), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), and lineman Luke Goedeke (foot.)

On the positive side, cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, seem to be returning to action after practicing all week, even though they have a questionable designation. Another defensive player will be making his return to the lineup as well, with Akiem Hicks set to see his first action since week two.

For the Rams, center Brian Allen (knee) and receiver Van Jefferson (knee), are both listed as questionable after practicing in limited fashion all week. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained last week against the San Francisco 49ers, but did practice in full on Friday, and looks to be good to go for Sunday.

Sunday’s game is set for kickoff at 4:25 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

The full injury report is listed below.