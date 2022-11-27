NFL Week 13 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Coming off of their 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 13 matchup against the Saints at home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -5.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bucs -240, Saints +200

The Buccaneers appear to have taken a step back offensively. After their two previous matchups showed promise of their offense finally coming together, Tampa Bay couldn’t put together much of anything after their opening drive touchdown Sunday against the Browns. The Bucs are now 5-6 and looking to go back to the drawing board and try to right the ship ahead of their game against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

The Saints were shutout in San Francisco against a tough 49ers team. At 4-8, they, along with the Falcons and Panthers, are all within two games of the Buccaneers with five games left to play for them. And if they can pull out a victory against Tampa Bay, the NFC South has become a whole lot more interesting as the season winds down.

The game between the Bucs and Saints is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET Monday.