Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 23-17 loss to the Browns

- Mike Evans’ 28-yard catch in the third quarter brought him to 10,000 career receiving yards. Evans became the first player with 10,000-or-more receiving yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 48th player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

- Evans is one of just six players in NFL history with 10,000+ receiving yards and 75+ receiving touchdowns through nine career seasons. Four of the other five players have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PLAYERS WITH 10,000+ REC. YARDS AND 75+ REC. TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH 9 SEASONS

Mike Evans (10,003+ yards, 78 receiving touchdowns)

Jerry Rice (11,776 yards, 118 receiving touchdowns)

Calvin Johnson (11,619 yards, 83 receiving touchdowns)

Marvin Harrison (11,185 yards, 98 receiving touchdowns)

Randy Moss (10,700 yards, 101 receiving touchdowns)

Larry Fitzgerald (10,413 yards, 77 receiving touchdowns)

- Tom Brady found Chris Godwin on the team’s opening drive for a 10-yard touchdown. With that touchdown, Godwin (32 career total touchdowns) surpassed Kevin House (31) for the sixth-most touchdowns from scrimmage in team history.

TOTAL TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) TDs

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 78

2. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 71

3. James Wilder (1981-89) 46

4. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

5. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 33

6. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 32

7. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

8t. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 28

8t. Joey Galloway (2004-08) 28

8t. Doug Martin (2012-17) 28

- Godwin also tied Kevin House (31) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Rec. TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 78

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 33

4t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 31

4t. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

- Godwin finished with a team-high 12 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. It marked the 17th time that he has recorded 100-or-more receiving yards in a game. Godwin’s 110 yards receiving were his most in a game since notching 143 yards vs. Atlanta on 12/5/21.

- Brady completed 29-of-43 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 97.6 passer rating. He eclipsed the 13,000-yard passing mark with Tampa Bay, surpassing Trent Dilfer (12,969) for the fourth-most passing yards in franchise history.

PASSING YARDS LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Yards

1. Jameis Winston (2015-2019) 19,737

2. Vinny Testaverde (1987-92) 14,820

3. Josh Freeman (2009-13) 13,534

4. Tom Brady (2020-Present) 13,000

5. Trent Dilfer (1994-99) 12,969

- Ko Kieft recorded his first career NFL touchdown, hauling in a 5-yard pass from Brady. Kieft became the 94th different touchdown target of Brady’s regular season career and the 96th different target including postseason.

- Rookie running back Rachaad White set a new career high with 109 yards from scrimmage (64 rushing, 45 receiving), marking the second consecutive game in which White tallied 100-or-more yards from scrimmage. He is the first Tampa Bay rookie to record consecutive games with 100-plus scrimmage yards since Mike Evans did it in three consecutive games in 2014 (11/2/14-11/16/14).

- Mike Edwards intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the final pass of the opening half, securing his second interception of the season and the seventh of his NFL career.

- The Buccaneers dropped Browns QB Jacoby Brissett twice in the third quarter. Anthony Nelson recorded his third sack of the season and the ninth of his career. Logan Hall and Keanu Nealsplit the other sack, giving Hall 2.5 sacks so far in his rookie season. Tampa Bay got to Brissett two more times In the fourth quarter, with Rakeem Nunez-Roches recording his second sack of the season and Carl Nassib and Devin White splitting the other.

- White led the defense with 13 tackles, adding a half-sack and a pass defensed. His 20.5 sacks since the start of the 2019 season lead all inside linebackers during that span.

INSIDE LINEBACKER SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Devin White (TB) 20.5

2t. Demario Davis (NO) 17.5

2t. Kyle Van Noy (LAC) 17.5

4. Roquan Smith (BAL) 12.5

5. Bobby Wagner (LAR) 10.0

- As a team, Tampa Bay has 36.0 sacks on the season, which ranks third-most in the NFL through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Dallas Cowboys 45.0

2. New England Patriots 37.0

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36.0

4. Baltimore Ravens 35.0

5. New York Jets 34.0

- Lavonte David played in his 160th career game on Sunday, tying Tony Mayberry (160) for the sixth-most games played in team history.

- Ryan Succop converted on his lone field goal attempt of the night, a 42-yard kick. His 23 field goals made through 11 games are the second-most in franchise history.

MOST FIELD GOALS MADE THROUGH FIRST 11 GAMES OF A SEASON – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) FGM

1. Matt Bryant (2008) 25

2. Ryan Succop (2022) 23

3t. Matt Gay (2019) 21

3t. Martin Gramatica (2002) 19

3t. Martin Gramatica (1999) 19

3t. Ryan Succop (2020) 21

- Succop currently ranks tied for third in the NFL with his 23 field goals made this season.

FIELD GOAL LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FGM

1t. Nick Folk (NE) 24

1t. Justin Tucker (BAL) 24

3t. Ryan Succop (TB) 23

3t. Tyler Bass (BUF) 23

5. Eddy Pineiro (CAR) 22