Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns: Week 12 Inactives

Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury two weeks ago during the Buccaneers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. This week, against the Cleveland Browns, he will not suit up - opening the door for Rachaad White to be the lead back, looking to build off of his 100-yard performance against Seattle.

The Buccaneers also activated Giovani Bernard, so he will provide depth as the third running back behind Ke’Shawn Vaughn in a game where there will be a lot of running for both teams due to the rain that’s been falling since early morning in Cleveland.

Tampa Bay will also, once again, be without wide receiver Russell Gage who is still dealing with a hamstring issue. Julio Jones has played well since his return, scoring a touchdown in two of the last three games as he cements his role as the number three receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Luke Goedeke will not be suiting up and hasn’t played since the Buccaneers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers. The offense has been more efficient since Nick Leverett took over the starting left guard job, but Goedeke can provide solid depth with starting experience once he returns. Goedeke practiced in a limited capacity all week, so his return is likely coming soon.

Good news for Bucs fans is that Vita Vea is active and will be a key part in slowing down the Cleveland Browns’ rushing attack led by Nick Chubb. The Bucs have allowed just 107 rushing yards over the last two games but face their toughest test to date facing the combination of Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Here are your inactive players ahead of the week twelve matchup between the Buccaneers and Browns;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

G - Luke Goedeke

RB - Leonard Fournette

WR - Russell Gage

QB - Kyle Trask

TE - Kyle Rudolph

S - Nolan Turner

Cleveland Browns:

CB - Greg Newsome II

QB - Kellen Mond

WR - Michael Woods II

RB - Demetric Felton Jr.

DE - Chase Winovich

DT - Tommy Togiai

The Buccaneers and Browns kickoff in FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call.