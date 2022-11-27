Buccaneers at Browns: How to watch, game time, streaming, picks and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 1:00 PM ET

TV FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 138 or 381 and the SXM App

Cleveland SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY completed 22 of 29 atts. (75.9 pct.) for 2 TDs vs. INT & 111 rating in Week 10 & became 1st QB to start in 3 different countries outside of U.S. Had 399 straight pass atts. without INT from Weeks 1-10, 2nd-longest streak all-time. Has 1,572 pass yards (314.4 per game) & 12 TDs vs. INT for 102.2 rating in his past 5 vs. Cle. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Cle. with 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 3rd rush TD of season in Week 10. Had 118 scrimmage yards (111 rush, 7 rec.) in his only career game at Cle. (11/19/17 w/ Jax.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE (rookie) had career-high 105 rush yards in Week 10.

• WR MIKE EVANS needs 28 rec. yards to become 6th player ever with 10,000 rec. yards & 75+ rec. TDs in 1st 9 seasons & 1 catch to become 6th player in NFL history with 50+ receptions in each of 1st 9 seasons. Had 124 rec. yards & 2 rec. TDs in last road meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Cle. with 7+ catches & 100+ rec. yards.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 6 catches for 71 yards & 1st rec. TD of season in Week 10. Aims for his 8th in row with 6+ catches.

• WR JULIO JONES had rec. TD in Week 10. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Cle. with TD catch.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 8 tackles, 2 TFL & FF in last meeting. Aims for his 17th in row on road with 5+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 6th-career game with 2+ sacks (2) & 6th-career FF in Week 10. Aims for his 4th in row with TFL. Has PD in 3 of his past 4 on road.

• DT VITA VEA has 4 sacks in his past 4.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD has 5+ tackles in 7 of his 8 games this year. Has sack in 2 of his past 3 on road. Aims for his 5th in row overall with TFL.

Browns Notes

• QB JACOBY BRISSETT set season highs in completions (28), pass yards (324) & TD passes (3) with 116.3 rating last week. Aims for 5th in row with 0 INTs. Has 105+ rating in 3 of past 4. Passed for 275 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 95.6 rating in his last start vs. TB (10/10/21 w/ Mia.). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating.

• RB NICK CHUBB has 100+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 4 of his 5 home games in 2022. Rushed for 80 yards & TD in last meeting. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 11 rush TDs.

• RB KAREEM HUNT has 50+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his 5 home games this season.

• WR AMARI COOPER led team with 8 catches for 113 yards & 2 rec. TD in Week 11. Has 5+ catches & 75+ rec. yards in 4 of his 5 home games in 2022 & can become 1st player since DeAndre Hopkins (2017) with rec. TD in each of 1st 6 home games of season. Had career-high 13 receptions for 139 yards & 2 rec. TDs in his last game vs. TB (9/9/21 w/ Dal.).

• WR DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES had 1st rec. TD of season last week. Aims for his 8th in row with 50+ rec. yards.

• TE DAVID NJOKU has 85+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 at home & aims for his 4th in row at home with 50+ rec. yards. Had rec. TD in last meeting.

• DE MYLES GARRETT had sack last week & has sack in 4 of past 5. Had 2 sacks & FF in last meeting. Has 4.5 sacks in 5 home games in 2022.

• LB DEION JONES has 69 tackles (6.3 per game) in 11 career games vs. TB.

• LB JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH led team with season-high 12 tackles in Week 11. Has 6+ tackles in 3 of his 4 home games in 2022.

• CB DENZEL WARD aims for his 3rd in row at home with PD. Had 2 PD & TFL in last meeting

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Browns lead all-time series, 6-4

STREAKS Buccaneers have won 4 of last 5

LAST GAME 10/21/18: Browns 23 at Buccaneers 26 (OT)

LAST GAME AT SITE 11/2/14: Browns 22, Buccaneers 17

