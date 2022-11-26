SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan base loses confidence during bye week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Perhaps fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were too busy preparing for Thanksgiving, but whatever it was they lost confidence in the during the week the team didn’t even play.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a drop in confidence from the fans as 63-percent feel the team is headed in the right direction.

As you can see from the graphic above, things were looking good last week as confidence from the fan base jumped up to 79-percent following the win in Munich. But for some reason, the bye week caused Bucs fans to lose a bit of confidence.

Could it be because of injury news to Vita Vea and Leonard Fournette? The high from the win in Germany coming down? Or maybe because Tom Brady hates sweet potatoes?

Whatever the reason, a win this week in Cleveland should bump confidence back up.

