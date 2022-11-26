Bucs Stock Watch: Who’s up, Who’s down for Week 12

The Bucs are 5-5 coming off of their bye week and look to win their third straight game for the first time this season against the Browns.

Stock is up for many Buccaneers for the first time in a good while, let’s see who made the list.

Stock Up

Rachaad White

I mean, this was the obvious one right? The rookie running back went off against Seattle and rushed for over 100 yards and looked very comfortable in the offense. This week he has another opportunity to be productive as Leonard Fournette is doubtful for the game with a hip injury. Could his stock go even higher? It is certainly possible as it feels like he is just reaching the surface of what he could be.

Chris Godwin

Godwin scored his first touchdown of the season in Germany and his first since November 22nd of last year. Godwin has been slowly but surely getting back into a groove and starting to look like the Godwin of old before his injury. His emergence has really helped the offense and hopefully he can continue to be productive for the rest of the season because he is such an important piece for this team.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

JTS was all over the field early and often against the Seahawks. He ended up with two total tackles with one sack, but had multiple pressures throughout the day and really made things difficult for Geno Smith and the Seattle offense. With Shaq Barrett being out for the rest of the year, it is important for Tryon-Shoyinka to continue to grow as he has become a key piece on the defense.

Stock Down

Ryan Succop

You know the team is playing well when I am nitpicking stock down like this. Succop has arguably been the Bucs most consistent player this season so far, but he has had two weeks in a row where points have been squandered on his field goal attempts. Against Los Angeles, he had a field goal blocked. That is not his fault, but it is a missed opportunity for an offense that has had trouble scoring points. Then against Seattle he missed a 52 yard field goal on some not so great field conditions in Germany. I am not worried about Succop at all, but his stock has taken a bit of a hit the past few weeks. No concerns about him, but somebody had to be on the stock down.

The Bucs have the opportunity to really get rolling this weekend in Cleveland. They play only two teams with a winning record the rest of the season and it has to start against a reeling, but talented Browns team on Sunday.