Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 11 matchup against the Browns

The Buccaneers got themselves a win in Germany improving their record to 5-5 and putting them at the top of the NFC South. They now have a matchup against the Cleveland Browns who will still be without starting QB Deshaun Watson who is serving the last week of his suspension.

This means that Jacoby Brissett will be the QB the Bucs face and while that is a more favorable matchup, the Browns are a team that should not be taken lightly and should provide a tough matchup for the Buccaneers in week 11.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 11 matchup.

Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith

Donovan Smith has had a long winding road with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Smith struggled with inconsistencies early on in his career but has since become a quality starting LT in the league since the Tom Brady era began.

Smith is going to need all the good consistency he can muster as he is going up against arguably the best defensive lineman in the league in Myles Garrett this upcoming Sunday. The Bucs offensive line has shown great improvement throughout the season despite injuries, and have still maintained as one of the most consistent units on the entirety of the teams roster with the group even being able to show improvement in run blocking during the teams week 10 win vs Seattle. Depending on how well Smith does can dictate how much time Brady will have to throw the ball down the field as well as how good the team is able to run the football to help make the Buccaneers offense efficient and potent in this very important Buccaneers matchup.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Smith is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 11?