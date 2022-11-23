Bucs Nation Podcast: With bye over Buccaneers head to “Dog Pound” to take on the Browns

It is time for a special holiday week edition of the Bucs Nation Podcast as Trey Downey and Len Martez look back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over Seattle and ahead to their Thanksgiving weekend game against the Cleveland Browns.

Trey starts the podcast by asking Len if he’s more confident in the Bucs chances in the NFC after their win over the Seahawks and the inconsistency that is being shown by the top teams in the conference. Len agrees that the win in Germany was a step in the right direction but adds that Tampa still needs to prove that they are that team on a regular basis.

The guys then heaps praise on linebacker Devin White after another great game in the midst of difficult circumstances. The conversation then turns into a debate on whether rookie running back Rachaad White has unseated veteran Leonard Fournette as the starting running back on this football team. Before looking ahead to the future the guys examine the Bucs laughable attempt at a trick play from all angles.

The guys close the podcast by looking ahead to the game against the Browns and Trey tells you why this game is still a dangerous one and one that is very important for the Bucs status in the NFC moving forward.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Trey & Len on Twitter @TDExperience & @LMart810.