Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Buccaneers Reacts Survey: Week 12 By Kyle Thele Nov 22, 2022, 8:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Buccaneers Reacts Survey: Week 12 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6IBH63/">Please take our survey</a> More From Bucs Nation Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard designated for return from I.R. 49ers at Cardinals: NFL Week 11 picks and open thread for ‘Monday Night Football’ NFL Week 12 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Browns NFL Week 11 Open Thread SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan base sees a huge increase in confidence Bucs Nation staff picks for NFL Week 11 Loading comments...
Loading comments...