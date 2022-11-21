Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard designated for return from I.R.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today designated running back Giovani Bernard for return from Injured Reserve.

Bernard (5-9, 205) will begin his 21-day practice period today. He is eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during the 21-day window. Bernard was placed on Injured Reserve on September 21 after appearing in two games to start the season. Since entering the league as a second-round selection (No. 37 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft, Bernard has amassed 3,755 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 929 career carries (4.0 avg.) to go along with 365 receptions for 2,990 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has appeared in 129 career games, making 30 starts. Bernard has played in five career playoff games, tallying 34 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, and hauling in 22 receptions for 160 yards.

A native of Davie, Florida, Bernard played collegiately at North Carolina. He wears No. 25 for Tampa Bay.

