NFL Week 12 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Browns

Coming off of their bye week, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Browns in Cleveland

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

The Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back wins as they rolled into the bye week. The offensive production looked like it improved as their running game got off the ground in Munich behind the legs rookie running back Rachaad White. Veteran Leonard Fournette left their last matchup in Germany early due to a rib injury but early reports say he is expected to return this week.

The passing game also saw some improvements as quarterback Tom Brady looked downfield more often the past two matchups as the playcalling called less than a handful of wide receiver screens and short routes. We’ll just have to see if that trend continues this week in Cleveland.

The game between the Bucs and Browns is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET Sunday.