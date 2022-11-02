Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Initial injury report

As the Buccaneers and Rams prepare for their clash in a must win for both teams, the Bucs are in danger of being without one of their key defensive players for the second straight week.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. missed Wednesday’s practice as he remains in concussion protocol after he suffered a concussion in the second half against the Carolina Panthers in week seven. Winfield was third on the team in tackles when he left and was one of the more consistent players in the secondary on a week-to-week basis.

The good news for the Bucs is that cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting both returned to being full participants as the two have been out for multiple games. Another boost to the defense is the likely return of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Hicks was close to returning last week but was declared inactive ahead of the Thursday night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receivers Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) were both out on Wednesday which doesn’t bode well for Gage. However, Jones typically missed Wednesday practice even weeks he did play, so there’s still a chance he suits up for the second straight week. Last week, Jones scored his first touchdown as a member of the Bucs and is looking to build on that. Mike Evans was limited with an ankle injury but should be good to go.

On the Rams side, the biggest concern is Cooper Kupp. Kupp had his ankle rolled on late in the Rams’ loss to the 49ers and he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Cam Akers, who was rumored to be traded ahead of the deadline, was listed as a non-participant due to personal reasons.

The Bucs and Rams kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

You can view the full injury report below;

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!