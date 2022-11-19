SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan base sees a huge increase in confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a bye this week. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact fans are feeling pretty good with a 5-5 record following back-to-back wins.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a huge bump up in confidence from the fans as 79-percent feel the team is headed in the right direction.

As you can see from the graphic above, things weren’t looking good for some time with major dips in fan confidence. But things are looking much better for the team after their recent victories, which the fans are obviously liking.

At 5-5, the Bucs currently sit atop the NFC South with seven games left to play. Many feel the remaining schedule looks favorable for Tampa Bay so the fans were asked how many more games will the Buccaneers win the rest of the season.

Those results are shown here.

The majority of fans feel five to six more wins seems realistic for this Buccaneers team. That’ll give them a record of 11-6 or 10-7. That’ll give them a good chance at winning the division with the way the rest of the divisional teams have played and get into the playoffs, but of course all that hinders on how well they play.

Speaking of playoffs, a national poll asked NFL fans who would make the playoffs this season out of the NFC.

The Buccaneers were one of the teams fans across the league voted on making the playoffs.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.