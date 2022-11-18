Bucs Nation staff picks for NFL Week 11

The Buccaneers are 5-5 following their win last week against the Seahawks. This week, they are on their much needed bye but that doesn’t mean there are picks to made for the rest of the NFL. But, we will specifically take a look at the NFC South to monitor Tampa Bay’s divisional foes this week since everyone is within one or two games of the Buccaneers’ division lead. Our staff picks for the rest of the league are also included below.

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The Falcons have been pushing for that division lead alongside the Bucs. This week they play host to the Chicago Bears. Atlanta has dropped their last two heading into this matchup and sit in second place in the South with a 4-6 record. For Week 11, they are favored by three points according to DraftKing Sportsbooks.

New Orleans Saints (3-7)

The Saints are at home this week to take on the Los Angele Rams. L.A. is playing without key offensive players this week (and perhaps the rest of the season) which includes Cooper Kupp who was placed on I.R. due to an ankle injury. DraftKings Sportsbook has New Orleans as three-point favorites.

Carolina Panthers (3-7)

Carolina has struggled more often than not much like the Saints. While their defense has made things exciting in some cases in certain matchups, their record is reflective of their overall play. This week they are in Baltimore to take on the 6-3 Ravens in a game where DraftKings has the Panthers as 13-point underdogs.

Week 11 Staff Picks