Buccaneers linebacker Devin White named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. White earned the distinction for the third time in his career, in addition to winning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September of 2022.

White led Tampa Bay with nine tackles, three quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble in the team’s 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. He recorded the sixth multi-sack performance of his career and was the only NFC player with multiple sacks and a forced fumble in Week 10. His three quarterback hits were the most by any NFC linebacker.

Through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, White is the only player with 75-or-more tackles and 5.0-or-more sacks. His 5.0 sacks this season give him 20.0 for his NFL career – the most among inside linebackers since he entered the league in 2019. Dating back to at least 2000, White is one of just two players with 400-plus tackles and 20-or-more sacks through their first four career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

White serves as a captain for a Buccaneers defense that ranks first in the NFL in tackles for loss (57), tied for second in sacks (32.0), third in fewest points allowed per game (18.0), third in fewest first downs allowed per game (17.4), fifth in total defense (310.0 yards per game), fifth in passing defense (193.4 yards per game) and tied for sixth in quarterback hits (60).

Since entering the league in 2019, White is the only inside linebacker to have won a Defensive Player of the Week award three-or-more times during that span. In addition to his three weekly awards, White has garnered a Pro Bowl selection (2021), an NFC Defensive Player of the Month award (September, 2022) and two Defensive Rookie of the Month Awards (November & December, 2019).

