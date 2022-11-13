NFL Week 11 Opening Odds: Looking around the NFC South

Coming off of their 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, the Buccaneers are heading into their bye week with a 5-5 record. Things are beginning to heat up around the league as well as the NFC South where Tampa Bay holds just a one-game lead over division rivals Atlanta Falcons.

Although the Bucs aren’t playing in Week 11, oddsmakers have set the opening lines for next week’s games so let’s take a look at the rest of the division.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons and Saints are favored while the Panthers are not.

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints -140, Rams +120

Point spread: Panthers +12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

The Falcons should take care of business at home against the Chicago Bears. Sitting at 4-6 and a game behind the Buccaneers, this game is one Tampa Bay and its fans will undoubtedly be watching closely.

The New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tams this week is an interesting matchup. The Rams are still a team to not take lightly but the Saints haven’t been able to put together a full game of good football, which was also evident in their 20-10 loss to the Steelers Sunday.

The third NFC South team Carolina Panthers is traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 11. Baltimore being favored by 12.5 points is a big margin. But Carolina may have some confident heading into this upcoming week after defeating the Falcons on Thursday Night.