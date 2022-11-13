Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 21-16 win over the Seahawks

- Tom Brady completed 22-of-29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Brady improved his record in international games to 4-0, becoming the first quarterback in league history to win a game in four different countries (United States, England, Mexico, Germany).

- In four career international starts for Brady, his team’s have outscored opponents by a 134-38 margin, and he has recorded 1,210 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns.

- The first ever regular season touchdown in Germany came on a 31-yard strike from Brady to Julio Jones, notching the Buccaneers’ longest touchdown of the 2022 season. Jones now has 63 career touchdown receptions, including two in 2022.

- Chris Godwin also recorded a receiving touchdown in the game giving him 31 total touchdowns for his career, tying Kevin House for the sixth-most touchdowns from scrimmage in franchise history. Godwin finished with a team-high six receptions for 71 yards.

- Rachaad White led the team in rushing with a career-high 105 yards on 22 attempts (4.8 avg.). It was the first 100-yard game of White’s NFL career.

- Leonard Fournette finished with 14 rushes for 57 yards and one touchdown. He now has three rushing touchdowns on the season and 34 in his NFL career.

- As a team, the Buccaneers finished with 161 net yards rushing – the team’s highest rushing total since Tampa Bay rushed for 182 yards vs. Chicago on 10/24/21.

- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka dropped Seahawks QB Geno Smith for a 17-yard loss in the opening quarter, bringing his season total to 3.5 sacks and his career total to 6.5 sacks.

- Devin White notched his sixth career multi-sack performance, finishing with 2.0 sacks, a team-high nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He now has 5.0 sacks this season and 20.0 in his NFL career. White leads all inside linebackers with 20.0 sacks since the start of the 2019 season.

INSIDE LINEBACKER SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s Munich Game

Rank Team Sacks

1. Devin White (TB) 20.0

2. Kyle Van Noy (LAC) 17.5

3. Demario Davis (NO) 17.0

4. Roquan Smith (BAL) 11.5

5. Bobby Wagner (LAR) 9.0

- Dating back to at least 2000, White is 1-of-2 players with 400+ tackles and 20-or-more sacks through their first four career seasons (Brian Urlacher – Hall of Fame).

- As a team, Tampa Bay has 32.0+ sacks on the season, which ranks third-most in the NFL through Sunday’s Munich game.

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s Munich Game

Rank Team Sacks

1. Dallas Cowboys 33.0

2. New England Patriots 32.0

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32.0

4t. Baltimore Ravens 27.0

4t. Seattle Seahawks 27.0

- Lavonte David played in his 159th career game on Sunday, surpassing Mike Alstott (158) for the seventh-most games played in team history.

- The Buccaneers held the Seahawks to just 1-of-9 (11.1%) on third-down conversions – the lowest conversion rate of the season for any opponent against Tampa Bay, and the lowest since Tampa Bay held the New York Giants to an 11.1% conversion rate on 11/22/21.

- In the first half, Tampa Bay limited Seattle to just 57 yards of total offense – the fewest the Buccaneers have allowed in any half this season and the team’s fewest since 12/19/21 vs. New Orleans (53 yards, second half). It was also the sixth-lowest total allowed by any team in a first half this season.

