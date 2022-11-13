Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Week 10 Inactives

The Buccaneers and Seahawks are set to start the first NFL regular season game in Germany this morning and the Bucs are excited to have a key member back with the team.

Antoine Winfield Jr., who has missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, will start in this one as he returns to the field for the Buccaneers. The Bucs will also see Julio Jones play in his third straight game.

Not making the trip for Tampa Bay were Russell Gage (hamstring) and Luke Goedeke (foot). Nick Leverett will once again get the start at guard for the Buccaneers.

Cameron Brate will also make his return after dealing with a sprained neck. Given how involved and productive Cade Otton has been the last few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the majority of the snaps for the team.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Seahawks in Week 10;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

WR - Russell Gage

QB - Kyle Trask

OL - Luke Goedeke

LB - J.J. Russell

TE - Kyle Rudolph

DT - Deadrin Senat

S - Nolan Turner

Seattle Seahawks:

RB - Tony Jones Jr.

S - Teez Tabor

DT - Bryan Mone

DE - L.J. Collier

OT - Jake Curhan

The Bucs and Seahawks kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network with Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci will be on the call for the game.