Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks

The Buccaneers finally got themselves a win in week 9 against the Rams and while it wasn’t pretty, it was important in helping the Bucs regain momentum for themselves after a very rough month of October beforehand. This week the Bucs have a matchup in Germany against the Seahawks who have defied most expectations this year so far.

Despite the win last week, there are still some concerns revolving around this Bucs offense and there is always a good amount of players who are expected to and need to begin stepping up on a week-to-week basis moving forward.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 10 matchup.

Buccaneers LG Nick Leverett

Nick Leverett filled in for rookie Luke Goedeke at the LG position last week as Goedeke is dealing a foot injury that knocked him out of action. Leverett did well given the circumstances of going up against Aaron Donald most of the time and figures to get the start in Germany as well with Goedeke still dealing with said foot injury.

This is another huge opportunity for Leverett in this matchup and depending on how he does in this game can very well determine if he is the starting LG for this Bucs team moving forward with the remainder of the season. In last week's matchup, Leverett was also able to display an energy and determination that we have not seen from the Bucs offense much this season so it will be interesting to see if this potential permanent switch can give the team some juice not just along their offensive line, but the entirety of the offense as a whole.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Leverett is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 10?