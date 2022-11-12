Bucs Nation Podcast: With losing streak over, Buccaneers set sights on Seahawks in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to their winning ways and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back to discuss it all on a new edition of Downey and Martez.

Trey begin the podcast by asking Len if we will end up looking at the game-winning drive against the Rams as the one that saved the Bucs season. Len doesn’t hop on that positive train. He states it was good that the Bucs won but points out just how bad of a team the Rams are. Trey praises the defensive performances of linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea while Len brings up the sobering reality of how long it has been since Tampa Bay defense has forced a turnover.

The talk then turns to the offensive side of the ball and the continued struggles of the running game. The conversation centers around running back Leonard Fournette and Len points out that it is time to start putting some of the blame on Fournette along with the offensive line and play-calling. In response to that Trey asks Len if he thinks we will continue to see more of running back Rachaad White and less of Lenny as the season rolls along. Before continuing on to this weekend’s game, Trey heaps praise on rookie tight end Cade Otton and asks if he was the best off-season acquisition that the Bucs made.

The podcast moves on to the NFL international series game against the Seattle Seahawks. Trey focuses on the implications of this game in terms of playoff seeding and how much momentum it could bring the Bucs. Len focuses on the fact that the confidence of the Bucs needs to continue to rise and they still have a long way to go before becoming a true playoff threat.

The guys close the podcast by discussing the reports that former Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden is on the list of candidates for the recently opened USF Bulls head coaching job.

