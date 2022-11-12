Buccaneers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 9:30 AM ET

TV NFLN: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci; Jamie Erdahl & Sara Walsh (field reporters)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Spero Dedes, Mike Mayock

Seattle SiriusXM 137 or 380 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 138 or 228 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 136 or 229 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY became 1st player in NFL history with 100,000 career pass yards, incl. postseason. Had 55th game-winning drive last week & surpassed HOFer Peyton Manning (54) for most all-time. Has 1,270 pass yards (317.5 per game) in 4 career starts vs. Sea., incl. postseason. Leads NFC with 2,547 pass yards in 2022.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 5 catches & 60 scrimmage yards (41 rec., 19 rush) last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 8 of 9 games this season. Rushed for 101 yards & TD in his only career game vs. Sea. (12/10/17 w/ Jax.).

• WR MIKE EVANS aims for his 4th in row with 5+ catches. Needs 6 catches for 9thstraight 50+ catch season. Had 12 catches for 180 yards & rec. TD in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Sea. with 8+ catches, 100+ rec. yards & TD catch.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN has 6+ catches in 9 of his past 10 & aims for his 7th in row with 6+ receptions. Had 7 catches for 61 yards in last meeting.

• WR JULIO JONES has 60 catches for 900 yards (112.5 per game) & 2 rec. TDs in 8 career games vs. Sea., incl. postseason. • LB LAVONTE DAVID aims for his 3rd in row with PD. Had sack in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Sea. with 7+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 3rd in row with TFL. Has 5+ tackles in 8 of his 1st 9 games in 2022. Had 12 tackles & 2 FFs in last meeting.

• DT VITA VEA had 2nd career game with 2 sacks last week & has career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022. Aims for his 4th in row with sack.

• S KEANU NEAL had season-high 10 tackles last week.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. aims for his 4th in row with TFL

Seahawks Notes

• QB GENO SMITH completed 26 of 34 atts. (76.5 pct.) for 275 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 106.9 rating last week. Leads NFL with 7 games of 2+ TD passes, 6 games of 100+ rating & 4 games with +75 comp. pct in 2022. Aims for his 4th in row with 2+ TD passes & 100+ rating.

• RB KENNETH WALKER (rookie) had 129 scrimmage yards (109 rush, 20 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in Week 9. Since Week 5, leads NFL with 7 rush TDs. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 570 rush yards. Can become 4th rookie since 2000 (J.K. Dobbins, Ryan Grant & Maurice Jones-Drew) with rush TD in 6 straight games.

• WR DK METCALF had 4th rec. TD of season last week & aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch. Had 6 catches for 123 yards & TD catch in last meeting.

• WR TYLER LOCKETT had 4th rec. TD of season last week & aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch. Has 5+ catches 7 of his past 8. Had 13 receptions for 152 yards & 2 rec. TDs in last meeting. Metcalf (33 rec. TDs) & Lockett (30) are 2 of 10 in NFL with 30+ rec. TDs since 2019.

• LB JORDYN BROOKS led team with 12 tackles last week & ranks tied-2nd in NFL with 16 games of 10+ tackles since 2021.

• LB UCHENNA NWOSU had 3rd career game with 2 sacks last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ sacks & 5th in row with TFL. Has career-high 7 sacks in 2022.

• CB TARIQ WOOLEN (rookie) had 1st-career TFL last week. Is 1 of 3 (James Bradberry & Sauce Gardner) with PD in 8 games in 2022. Aims for his 8th in row with PD.

• CB COBY BRYANT (rookie) leads NFL with 4 FFs in 2022.

• S RYAN NEAL had 2nd FF of season last week.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Seahawks lead all-time series, 9-5

STREAKS Seahawks have won 2 of last 3

LAST GAME 11/3/19: Buccaneers 34, Seahawks 40 (OT)

LAST GAME AT SITE (first meeting in Munich)

Week 10 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 2.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Seahawks.