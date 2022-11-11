Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Final Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks released their final injury reports on Friday for Sunday’s game in Germany. Both teams come into this game fairly healthy, which usually means a better brand of football will be played.

For the Buccaneers, receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), and lineman Luke Goedeke (foot) will both miss their second game in a row. Linebacker/special teamer J.J. Russell will also be out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring issue. Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) looks on schedule to return as he was a full participant in practice all week.

The big news for the Bucs, is the return of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to the lineup. He has missed the last two games while recovering from a concussion, but he cleared protocol earlier this week, and will be playing on Sunday.

The Seahawks will only be without linebacker Cullen Gillaspia who is sidelined with a knee injury. Receiver Marquise Goodwin is listed as questionable with a groin injury but was a full participant in practice on Friday. The only Seahawk who did not practice on Friday, was defensive end Shelby Harris. He is listed as having an elbow/illness designation and might be worth keeping an eye on when the inactive lists are released prior to the game on Sunday morning.

Game time is set for 9:30AM ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The full injury report is listed below.