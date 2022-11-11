Buccaneers vs. Seahawks: Predictions and staff picks for Week 10

The Buccaneers are 4-5 heading into Week 10 following a win last Sunday at home against the Rams. Tampa Bay is in Germany this week play “host” to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Our staff weighs in with their predictions and Week 10 picks below.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: The Safety Valve

The Buccaneers defense — especially the secondary — is getting healthier which includes the return of safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. The young Winfield has been missed in the Buccaneers defensive backfield and we’ll once again see him all over the field Sunday. Look for Winfield to pick up a sack and force a turnover while perhaps adding a crucial pass breakup late in the game.

James Yarcho: Chris Godwin Finally Breaks Through

It’s a bit wild to think that we’re entering week ten and Chris Godwin has yet to reach the end zone. He’s currently on pace for 175 targets and has yet to surpass 100 yards or reach pay dirt. This week, he does both.

Evan Wanish: White Joins the Rookie Party

Two rookies in Cade Otton and Jake Camarda aided the Bucs in a win last week, now it is Rachaad White’s turn. White has seen an increased workload over the past few weeks and this week will be his best yet. He will have two scores on Sunday, one coming on the ground and the other on a pass from Tom Brady as White looks to take over as the RB1 for this team.

Mike Kiwak: Putting the Pressure on Geno

Theres’ no denying it: Geno Smith is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. He’s been strong under pressure, against various coverages, and even against the blitz. When facing six or more rushers, Smith has completed 16 of 24 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 105.0. He’s not necessarily a blitz killer à la Patrick Mahomes, but you need to get home or else it’s going to cost you. The Bucs haven’t blitzed as much this season but they’re still well above league average, and it’s the primary reason they’re top three in sacks with 29. I predict Todd Bowles gets deep into his bag and creates a hectic day for Geno by sacking him 3 times via the blitz, one of which forces that long awaited turnover.

Will Walsh: Can the defense do it again?



Geno Smith is having a genuinely shocking season, he has resurrected his career and his play has vastly improved compared to his time in the league prior. There are many reasons for this, one of which is the Seahawks’ run game. Near the top in the league in most major rushing stats, Geno Smith has had the benefit of not having to put the team on his back for most of the season. Even if it was against a bad rushing offense, Tampa Bay is coming off a game where they defended the run well, they need to carry that momentum over into this game if they want to pull off the upset. In all three of the Seahawks losses they lacked a 100 yard rusher. No 100 yard rusher allowed, and the Bucs fly back to the states at 5-5.

Chris Weingarten: Gaining momentum

The Seattle Seahawks are playing like a playoff contender thus far through nine games. They may be one of the most balanced teams the Bucs face all season. Although I still believe the Bucs have a multitude of issues to clean up, the win last week against the Rams leads me to believe this team has fight left in it. I see Tampa Bay playing its most complete game of the season against Seattle, grinding out a 23-20 victory. Look for the defense to force two turnovers, and Chris Godwin to finally get in the endzone as the Bucs win their second game in a row.

Week 10 Staff Picks