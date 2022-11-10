Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers will have a critical player back in the fold come Sunday, as Antoine Winfield Jr. cleared concussion protocol and traveled with the team to Germany.

Winfield had missed the prior two games due to his head injury, but he seems back to normal after logging back-to-back full participation practices. Against an unexpectedly strong Seahawks offense, he’ll be sorely needed as a run defender and in coverage.

Julio Jones also logged a full participation on Thursday and traveled with the team, so he seems to be managing his persistent knee injury well enough to play. Shaq Mason was upgraded from DNP to limited and traveled as well, so he should continue playing through his ankle injury without too much trouble.

Cam Brate seems completely back from his scary neck injury, participating fully this week. While Cade Otton has appeared to seize the TE1 position, Brate’s receiving skills can still be useful. In other receiver news, Mike Evans has been limited the last two days with ankle and rib ailments but given his history, he’s going to play no matter what.

On the opposite end, three Buccaneers did not travel and therefore will not play: Luke Goedeke, Russell Gage and J.J. Russell. Russell’s injury means the likely elevation of practice squad resident Ulysses Gilbert as fourth linebacker.

The Seahawks have plenty of names on their injury report but hardly anything notable. Most were full participants, with only receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) logging back-to-back limited designations. They’ll be missing backup linebacker and special teamer Cullen Gillaspia, who has not practiced with a knee injury and likely needs surgery.

Here’s the full report: