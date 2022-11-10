Bucs Stock Watch: Who’s up, Who’s down for Week 10

The Bucs finally came up with a victory this past week over the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 16-13. Now they set their sights on two in a row, this time against the red hot Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

Before that though, let’s take a look at some players who raised their stock and maybe some who didn’t, even though it will be nice to be a bit positive for the first time in a long time.

Stock Up

TE Cade Otton

Yes, Cade Otton was on the last stock watch. Guess what? His stock has gone even higher now. That is what happens when you catch the game winning touchdown with just seconds left. Otton continues to perform well for this team as he was the Bucs leading receiver against the Rams with five catches for 68 yards including that game winning score. Otton is really coming into his own and it has helped the offense as a result.

P Jake Camarda

Another rookie! This time it is punter Jake Camarda and he was a huge reason why Tampa Bay was able to win that football game as he consistently put the Rams in tough field positions. He had a 74 yard punt which tied a Bucs franchise record and even earned the honor of being named the NFC special teams player of the week. The Bucs rookie class continues to develop and that is a very positive sign.

Vita Vea

After having a tough start to the season, Vita Vea has really picked things up the past few weeks. After having two sacks against the Rams, it brought his season total to 6.5 sacks through nine games, which is a really good number for a player his size. He has begun to develop more as a pass rusher and that is a great sign for the Buccaneers defense both in the present and the future.

Stock Down

Leonard Fournette

Fournette’s season has been disappointing. He has had bright spots, but also has struggled the past few weeks. CBS even reported mid way through the game on Sunday that Fournette was frustrated that he was not in on the final drive before halftime. Rookie running back Rachaad White has earned more playing time and Fournette has not done anything special recently to prove to the Bucs coaching staff that he should get more carries. Fournette is a talented back, but this season he just has not been what the Bucs expected or needed from him. Hopefully the frustration leads to him picking things up like he did in the 2020 season.

There are more guys with stock up than down, which is always a positive sign. There is still work that needs to be done, but for now it is nice to just watch a win. We will see if they can keep the good times rolling this week against the Seahawks and really start to turn things around.