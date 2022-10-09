Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 21-15 win over the Falcons

- Tom Brady completed 35-of-52 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown, earning a 92.7 passer rating. With the win, Brady improved to 11-0 all-time against the Falcons (including playoffs), joining John Elway (11-0) vs. New England and Andrew Luck (11-0) vs. Tennessee as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to face a team as many times without a loss. Brady’s 52 pass attempts matched his second-most as a member of the Buccaneers (also, Week 4 vs. Kansas City) and his 34 completions are his fourth-most as a member of the Buccaneers.

- Brady’s 351 passing yards increased his average passing yards per game against Atlanta to 322.6, his highest against any single opponent in his career.

TOM BRADY PASSING YDS/GAME BY OPPONENT – CAREER

Rank Team Yds/Game

1. Atlanta Falcons 322.6

2. San Francisco 49ers 316.3

3. Seattle Seahawks 314.0

4. Los Angeles Chargers 313.4

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 312.0

- Brady finished the first half completing 24-of-33 pass attempts. His 33 first-half pass attempts marked a new career high and his 24 first-half completions tied for most in his career (also, 10/18/09 vs. Tennessee)

TOM BRADY FIRST-HALF PASS COMPLETIONS – SINGLE GAME

Rank Opponent (Date) 1H Completions

1t. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 24

1t. Tennessee Titans (10/18/09) 24

3. Indianapolis Colts (10/4/18) 23

4t. Buffalo Bills (11/18/07) 22

4t. Detroit Lions (12/26/20) 22

TOM BRADY FIRST-HALF PASS ATTEMPTS – SINGLE GAME

Rank Opponent (Date) 1H Attempts

1. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 33

2t. Washington Commanders (10/6/19) 31

2t. Buffalo Bills (10/29/18) 31

2t. Kansas City Chiefs (9/22/02) 31

5. Seattle Seahawks (10/14/12) 30

- Leonard Fournette finished with 56 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.0 avg.) and a career-high 83 receiving yards on a career-high 10 receptions (8.3 avg.). His 139 yards from scrimmage ties his high as a member of the Buccaneers (also: 10/3/21 at New England). Fournette became the first Tampa Bay running back to reach double-digit receptions since Earnest Graham had 13 on 10/21/07 at Detroit.

LEONARD FOURNETTE SINGLE-GAME SCRIMMAGE YARDS WITH TAMPA BAY – REGULAR SEASON

Rank Opponent (Date) Scrimm. Yards

1t. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 139

1t. New England Patriots (10/3/14) 139

3. Dallas Cowboys (9/11/22) 137

4. Buffalo Bills (12/12/21) 132

5. Indianapolis Colts (11/28/21) 131

- Fournette became the seventh running back (ninth time) since the beginning of the 2009 season to record 10-or-more catches, 80-or-more receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in a single game. He became the first to accomplish the feat since New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara on 10/25/21 at Seattle. Fournette joins Kamara and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey as the only players to accomplish the feat since the beginning of the 2018 season.

LEONARD FOURNETTE SINGLE-GAME RECEPTIONS – CAREER

Rank Opponent (Date) Rec.

1. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 10

2t. Tennessee Titans (11/24/19) 9

2t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12/1/19) 9

4. Washington Commanders (11/14/21) 8

5. Six others 7

LEONARD FOURNETTE SINGLE-GAME RECEIVING YARDS – CAREER

Rank Opponent (Date) Rec. Yards

1. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 83

2. Tennessee Titans (12/31/17) 67

3. Tennessee Titans (11/24/19) 62

4. New York Jets (10/27/19) 60

5. New York Jets (10/1/17) 59

- Fournette scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard rush, tying Peyton Barber, Earnest Graham and Lars Tate (15) for the 10th-most rushing touchdowns in team history. He added a one-yard touchdown reception from Tom Brady in the third quarter for his second score of the day. It marked the third time in his career he has recorded at least one rushing touchdown and at least one receiving touchdown in the same game. Fournette’s 26 receptions this season rank second in the NFL.

MOST RECEPTIONS AMONG RUNNING BACKS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 31

2. Leonard Fournette (TB) 26

3. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) 25

4. J.D. McKissick (WAS) 24

5. Four others 18

- Cade Otton recorded a career-high six receptions for a season-high 43 yards.

- The Buccaneers had six players record four-or-more receptions, tied for their second-most in a single game in franchise history and trailing only 11/8/92 at Minnesota (seven players). Tampa Bay also had three players record six-or-more receptions, tied for their second-most in a single game in franchise history and trailing only 11/22/21 (four players).

- The Buccaneers recorded a season-high 297 yards of total offense in the first half. It marked the team’s third-most offensive yards in the first half of a game since the start of the 2020 season,and was the team’s highest first-half yardage total since 12/12/21 vs. Buffalo (303 yards).

TAMPA BAY FIRST-HALF NET OFFENSIVE YARDS – SINCE 2020

Rank Opponent (Date) 1H Net Yards

1. Detroit Lions (12/26/20) 410

2. Buffalo Bills (12/12/21) 303

3. Atlanta Falcons (10/9/22) 297

4. Miami Dolphins (10/10/21) 290

5. New York Giants (11/22/21) 273

- The Buccaneers did not allow a sack, marking their NFL-best 12th time doing so since the beginning of the 2020 season. It marked the first time the Buccaneers have not yielded a sack since 12/26/21 at Carolina.

GAMES WITHOUT ALLOWING A SACK – SINCE 2020

Rank Team Games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12

2. Buffalo Bills 9

3t. Cleveland Browns 8

3t. Kansas City Chiefs 8

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 7

- The Buccaneers held the Falcons scoreless in the first half, their first time not allowing any first-half points since 12/26/20 at Detroit.

- Antoine Winfield Jr. recorded eight tackles to finish as Tampa Bay’s leading tackler, also adding 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Since Pro-Football-Reference data is available (1999), Winfield became the 14th defensive back in the NFL to record a game with one-or-more sacks, forced fumbles and passes defensed, plus two-or-more tackles for loss. He became the first player to record such a game since San Francisco’s K’Waun Williams on 12/26/20 at Arizona. Also of note, Winfield’s father (Antoine Winfield Sr.) is on that list of 14 players to accomplish the feat, having done so on 10/6/08 at New Orleans (w/ Minnesota).

- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacked Marcus Mariota for a 7-yard loss, improving his season sack total to 1.5 and his career sack total to 5.5.

- Deadrin Senat recorded his first career sack, dropping Mariota for a six-yard loss.

- Logan Hall sacked Mariota for a nine-yard loss, marking Hall’s second sack of the season.

- Vita Vea sacked Mariota for a six-yard loss, improving his season sack total to 2.5 and his career sack total to 14.0. It marked the fifth sack of the day for the Buccaneers.

- The Buccaneers finished with 5.0 sacks, with five separate players recording 1.0 sack. The five players with one-or-more sack were tied for the third-best such performance in franchise history, trailing only 12/8/13 at Buffalo and 12/7/98 at Green Bay (six players each). Since the beginning of 2019, the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 161.0 sacks. They lead the NFL with 19.0 sacks this season.

NFL TEAM SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Pittsburgh Steelers 175.0

2. Los Angeles Rams 162.0

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 161.0

4. New Orleans Saints 152.0

5. Washington Commanders 145.0

NFL TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19.0

2t. San Francisco 49ers 18.0

2t. Dallas Cowboys 18.0

4t. Denver Broncos 17.0

4t. Philadelphia Eagles 17.0

- The Buccaneers tallied 10 quarterback hits, a season high and their most since 12/26/21 at Carolina (11). Tampa Bay had eight different players record a quarterback hit, tied for their third-most in a single game in franchise history and trailing only 11/12/17 at N.Y. Jets and 9/14/08 at Atlanta (nine each).

- Tampa Bay finished with eight tackles for loss, a season-high and their most since 12/26/21 at Carolina (eight).

- The Buccaneers became the fourth team this season to record a game in which they recorded five-or-more sacks, eight-or-more tackles for loss and 10-or-more quarterback hits, joining: Pittsburgh (Week 1 at Cincinnati), Philadelphia (Week 3 at Washington) and San Francisco (Week 4 at L.A. Rams).

- Carlton Davis recorded his third pass defensed of the season and his 51st pass defensed since the beginning of 2019. His 51 passes defensed over that span are tied for the most in the NFL.

NFL PASSES DEFENSED LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) PD

1t. Carlton Davis III (TB) 51

1t. James Bradberry (PHI) 51

3. J.C. Jackson (LAC) 48

4. Marshon Lattimore (NO) 46

5. Denzel Ward (CLE) 45

- William Gholston passed Warren Sapp (140) for the 10th-most games played in franchise history.

- Ryan Succop connected on a 21-yard and a 44-yard field goal, adding one PAT. His 11 field goals on the season are tied for second-most in the NFL and trail only Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson (12). His 41 kicking points this season are tied for fourth-most in the NFL and his eight field goals of 40-or-more yards are tied for most in the NFL.