Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Week 5 Inactive Players

Julio Jones will have to wait until January to have his first crack at his former team. The wide receiver tested his knee in pregame and will not be active today against the Atlanta Falcons. However, former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage will be active and ready for the Buccaneers.

Tight End Cameron Brate will also be inactive for the Bucs, leading to Kyle Rudolph appearing in just his second game this season. Brate suffered a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs and has not yet cleared the concussion protocol.

Defensively, the Bucs are once again without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and will be without safety Logan Ryan, both dealing with foot injuries. The absence of Ryan opens the door for more playing time for former Falcon Keanu Neal, who will rotate in with Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr.

For the Falcons, they will also be without a tight end as Kyle Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not play after missing practice all week. Their star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will also miss the game, opening the door for backups Tyler Allgier and Caleb Huntley to take the reigns in the run heavy offense.

The Buccaneers look to build off their first good passing performance - albeit, in a loss - last week where Tom Brady threw for over 380 yards and three touchdowns while Mike Evans had the team’s first 100-plus yard receiving performance of the season while adding two touchdowns. Rookie running back Rachaad White became a larger part of the offense last week, so look for that to continue as the Bucs try to spell Leonard Fournette and the heavy workload he had over the first three weeks of the season.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers and Falcons ahead of their week five matchup for sole possession of first place in the NFC South;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

TE - Cameron Brate

WR - Julio Jones

S - Logan Ryan

DT - Akiem Hicks

WR - Breshad Perriman

Atlanta Falcons:

TE - Kyle Pitts

OLB - DeAngelo Malone

ILB - Nick Kwiatkoski

OL - Chuma Edoga

WR - Jared Bernhardt

The Bucs and Falcons will kickoff in Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call.