Buccaneers vs. Falcons: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

TIME - 1:00 PM ET TV FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Atlanta - SiriusXM 146 or 391 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay - SiriusXM 121 or 232 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 385 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 114.7 rating in Week 4, his 28th-career game with 375+ pass yards. Has 3,341 pass yards (334.1 per game) & 28 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 113.9 rating in 10 career starts vs. Atl., incl. postseason. Passed for 644 yards (322 per game) & 9 TDs vs. INT for 122 rating in 2 starts vs. Atl. last season. Aims for his 7th in reg. season vs. Atl. with 2+ TD passes & 110+ rating.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 7 receptions for 57 yards & 5th-career rec. TD last week. Had 7 catches, 92 scrimmage yards (48 rec., 44 rush) & TD catch in last meeting.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 8 receptions for 103 yards & 2 rec. TDs in Week 4, his 31st-career 100-yard game. Has 17 career games with 2+ TD catches, most among active players. Had 75 rec. yards & 2 TD catches in last home meeting. Has 642 rec. yards (91.7 per game) & 9 rec. TDs in 7 career home games vs. Atl.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 7 catches for 59 yards last week. Had 15 catches for 143 rec. yards in last meeting. Has 728 rec. yards (104 per game) & 9 rec. TDs in his past 7 vs. Atl. Aims for his 4th in row at home vs. Atl. with rec. TD.

• WR JULIO JONES spent 10 seasons (2011-20) with Atl. & is franchise all-time leader in catches (848) & rec. yards (12,896) & ranks 2nd in club history with 60 rec. TDs.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had season-high 10 tackles in Week 4 & aims for his 10th in row vs. Atl. with 5+ tackles. Ranks 2nd among active LBs with 56 career PD.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 11 tackles last week. Has PD & TFL in 3 of 4 games this eason. Has 5 sacks, 6 TFL & FR-TD in 5 career games vs. Atl.

• S MIKE EDWARDS led team with 13 tackles & had 2nd-career sack last week. Had 2 INT-TDs in last home meeting.

Falcons Notes

• QB MARCUS MARIOTA aims for his 3rd start in row on road in 2022 with 2+ total TDs. Made NFL debut at TB (9/13/15 w/ Ten.) & passed for 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 158.3 rating.

• RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON had 3rd rush TD of season last week & aims for is 3rd in row with rush TD. Had 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last road meeting. Has 194 scrimmage yards (97 per game) & rush TD in 2 road games in 2022.

• RB TYLER ALLGEIER (rookie) led team with career-high 104 scrimmage yards (84 rush, 20 rec.), his 1st career 100+ yard game.

• RB CALEB HUNTLEY had career-best 56 rush yards & 1st career rush TD last week.

• WR DRAKE LONDON (rookie) aims for his 3rd in row on road with 50+ rec. yards & TD catch. Ranks 3rd among rookies in rec. yards (231) & 4th in catches (18).

• TE KYLE PITTS has 60+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5 on road. Had 5 catches for 73 yards in last road meeting.

• DL GRADY JARRETT aims for his 3rd in row at home & 3rd in row overall with sack. Has 5+ tackles in 3 of his past 4 on road.

• LB MYKAL WALKER led team & tied his career high with 11 tackles in Week 4. Aims for his 5th in row at home & 6th in row overall with 5+ tackles.

• LB RASHAAN EVANS had 10 tackles & 5th-career FR in Week 4. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with FF & 3rd in row overall with 10+ tackles.

• CB A.J. TERRELL has 4 PD in 4 career games vs. TB. Aims for his 3rd in row at TB & 4th in row overall vs. TB with PD. Has 11 PD & 2 INTs in his past 6 on road & aims for his 7th in row on road with PD.

• CB CASEY HAYWARD had PD last week & ranks 3rd among active DBs with 111 PD.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Buccaneers lead all-time series, 29-28

STREAKS Buccaneers have won past 4

LAST GAME 12/5/21: Buccaneers 30 at Falcons 17

LAST GAME AT SITE 9/19/21: Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

