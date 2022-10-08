SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the Buccaneers takes a major hit

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing their third consecutive home game Sunday. As they get set to host the Atlanta Falcons for an NFC South bout, confidence throughout the fanbase has gotten much worse heading into this week.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a major dip in confidence ahead of the team’s game this week — an even bigger dip than the previous week (rinse, repeat).

As you can see in the graph above, only 48-percent of Bucs fans are confident in the team heading into Week 5. Ahead of the game against the Chiefs last week, 69-percent of Buccaneers fans were confident which was down from 85-percent the week prior. This week’s drop is 21 percentage points as they are set to play a game where they are currently favored by ten points.

Yikes.

Tom Brady-led or not, Bucs fans seem to be running out of patience as their team sits at 2-2 early on in the season. Let’s hope, at least for the fans sake, that things get a little brighter around Tampa Bay.

